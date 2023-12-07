KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal admits proposing to Katrina Kaif just 1 day before their wedding

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is basking the success of his film Sam Bahadur, was the latest celebrity on the show Koffee with Karan Season 8.
The eighth episode of the show featured Vicky with his best friend and Lust Stories & Govinda Naam Mera co-actor, Kiara Advani.
The duo was seen spilling beans about their love lives and were seen sharing some anecdotes with their fans on the show.
Vicky spoke about his relationship for the first time in public and revealed on how he proposed to his ladylove ahead of their D-Day. On being asked by host Karan Johar, shy Vicky opened up and shared how their busy schedules hindered him from planning the proposal for his lady love.
Vicky proposed to Katrina by going down on his knees a day before their wedding just before their friends and families arrived.
“It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come,” the actor said on the show."Vicky said on the show.
Further, when Karan asked him about the three ways Katrina refers him, ‘Booboo, Baby and Aey' Vicky replied instantly, which made Karan and Kiara laugh.
While the couple's fans are yet to witness the lovebirds' chemistry on silver screen, their PDA at events, parties and red carpets continue to give major couple goals.