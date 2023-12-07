KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal admits proposing to Katrina Kaif just 1 day before their wedding

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is basking the success of his film Sam Bahadur, was the latest celebrity on the show Koffee with Karan Season 8.

The eighth episode of the show featured Vicky with his best friend and Lust Stories & Govinda Naam Mera co-actor, Kiara Advani.

The duo was seen spilling beans about their love lives and were seen sharing some anecdotes with their fans on the show.

Vicky spoke about his relationship for the first time in public and revealed on how he proposed to his ladylove ahead of their D-Day. On being asked by host Karan Johar, shy Vicky opened up and shared how their busy schedules hindered him from planning the proposal for his lady love.

Vicky proposed to Katrina by going down on his knees a day before their wedding just before their friends and families arrived.