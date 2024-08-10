Uorfi Javed's Prime Video series 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' to come out on August 23

"'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' will immerse the audience in the enigmatic world of Uorfi, constantly pursued by the limelight, while also providing an unfiltered glimpse into all the drama behind the scenes.

"Beyond the glitz and glamour, beyond the filters on the gram, beyond the bizarre social posts and stories, the unscripted series bares the raw, unvarnished truth about her life outside of social media, her arduous journey, overcoming countless hurdles, her rise to fame, her relentless pursuit of fame and fortune, and the intricate dynamics of her dysfunctional family life," read the official description.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said "Follow Kar Lo Yaar" is a compelling and captivating reality-follow series that will definitely appeal to a global audience.