'UT69' trailer: Raj Kundra's jail chronicles come alive in his debut

After keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with a series of intriguing teasers and videos for the past few of weeks, the mask man, Raj Kundra, finally revealed the truth behind his upcoming film, UT69.

The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai where Raj Kundra not only unmasked himself in front of the media but also shed light on the captivating storyline of UT69.

Contrary to the widespread speculations that UT69 was Raj Kundra's own biopic, the trailer surprises everyone by offering a unique perspective on Raj Kundra's life.