<p>Los Angeles: <em>Sinners</em>, a Segregation-era vampire thriller starring Michael B Jordan, stormed into the awards race on Thursday with the most Academy Award nominations of any film this year.</p>.98th Academy Awards: Check full list of nominees for Oscars 2026.<p>The large haul sets up the film as the frontrunner heading into the March 15 Oscars, where it will face off against contenders including <em>One Battle After Another</em>, <em>Frankenstein</em>, <em>Hamnet</em>, <em>Marty Supreme</em> and others for best picture.</p>