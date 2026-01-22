<p>Mumbai: A 34-year-old actor and producer has approached police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Sangli district alleging that he was cheated by composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal of Rs 40 lakh, police said on Thursday.</p><p>No First Information Report has been registered in the case so far.</p><p>Vidnyan Mane, a local resident, on Tuesday submitted an application seeking an FIR against Muchhal to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, an official said.</p><p>As per the complaint, Muchhal met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Mane showed interest in investing in film production, Muchhal said he could invest in his upcoming project <em>Nazaria</em> as a producer, the complainant claimed</p>.Class 6 girl writes to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over 'lack of basic facilities' in Zila Parishad school; panel formed.<p>After the film was released on OTT platforms, Mane can earn a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh, Muchhal told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged.</p><p>The two met twice after that, and Mane allegedly gave a total of Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal as of March 2025.</p><p>The project, however, did not get completed, so Mane demanded his money back but allegedly got no response. He then approached Sangli police.</p><p>Police are conducting preliminary probe, the official said.</p>