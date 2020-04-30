Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai, said his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. He was admitted in the ICU.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer, and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir had told PTI.

Rishi Kapoor is the son of legendary showman Raj Kapoor and grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker (1970). Kapoor had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film Bobby and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974.

Rishi Kapoor, popularly known as Chintu Kapoor, was suffering from cancer and had undergone treatment in the US returning before Diwali last year.

He has acted in around 100 films including in more than a dozen with his wife. Many Bollywood heroines have made debut against him.

Some of his famous films are Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Honeymoon, Chandni, Heena and Bol Radha Bol, Yeh Vaada Raha. Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhi, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Badalte Rishtey, Aap Ke Deewane, and Saagar, and then from Ajooba, Chandni, Deewana, Damini - Lightning, Gurudev, Daraar and Karobaar.

The 67-year-old actor acted in Heena, directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor and his father, Raj Kapoor, and in Prem Granth, a movie produced by the three Kapoor brothers (Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor) and directed by Rajiv Kapoor.

After 2000, he had acted in films like Yeh Hai Jalwa, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal and Patiala House. He also appeared in British films Don't Stop Dreaming ( and Sambar Salsa. He reunited onscreen with Neetu Singh in the film Do Dooni Chaar.

In 2012, Kapoor appeared in a villainous role in Agneepath and in the multi-starrer Housefull 2 where he appeared with brother Randhir Kapoor for the first time after 'Khazana' in the mid-1980s.

He made a cameo appearance in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan along with his wife. His last film was 102 Not Out.