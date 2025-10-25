Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', passes away at 74

He was known for his performances in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Main Hoon Na' and hit TV show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 10:28 IST
India Newsbollywoodsatish shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us