<p>Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure.</p><p>Shah has worked in several hit films and had also been part of popular TV serials.</p><p>He was known for his performances in films like <em>Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro</em>, <em>Main Hoon Na</em> and hit TV show <em>Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.</em></p>.<p>While film-maker Ashoke Pandit said Shah died due to kidney failure, Ramesh Kadatala, who has been Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, said the actor could have passed away due to heart attack.</p><p>He passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.</p><p>"It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death,” Kadatala said.</p><p>Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as <em>Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Main Hoon Na and Kal Ho Naa Ho</em>.</p><p>He was a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).</p><p>He became a household name after he featured in filmmaker Kundan Shah's 1983 cult classic <em>Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro</em>, playing the role of the corrupt Municipal Commissioner D'Mello.</p><p>The film, a satirical comedy on corruption, starred Shah alongside renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Pankaj Kapur.</p><p>He was also known for his roles in television series such as <em>Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Filmi Chakkar.</em></p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>