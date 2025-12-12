Bengaluru: 51st cake show returns with diverse flavour

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Annual Cake Show is back at Palace Grounds for its 51st edition from Friday, transforming the sprawling venue into a wonderland of edible art.</p>.<p>More than 25 dazzling creations by 50 artists will be on display at Tripura Vasini Gate.</p>.<p>For the first time, the Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA) has used laser-cut technology, sharpening the cakes’ edges.</p>.<p>"While this was possible manually, laser technology saves time and improves details,” said Manish Gaur, the event organiser.</p>.<p>A 'daiva' model, inspired by the Kannada blockbuster <span class="italic">Kantara, </span>is this year’s showstopper.</p>.On World Milk Day, Nandini rolls out cakes & muffins.<p class="CrossHead">Some of the marvels</p>.<p>Other highlights include Puri Jagannath, Sacred Sea Basilica (Velankanni), an 18-foot Royal Dream Castle, a Cosmic Zodiac Sphere, and a Cristiano Ronaldo kick-off cake.</p>.<p>Artists spent over 70 days crafting these edible masterpieces.</p>.<p>Ramachandran C, who launched the show 51 years ago, said, “My passion for baking began during visits to Germany, Belgium and Italy. My first creation was a 14-foot Eiffel Tower cake. Though I no longer organise the show, I still contribute a large model every year.”</p>.<p>Entry is free and parking is available for visitors.</p>