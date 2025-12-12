Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 51st cake show returns with diverse flavour

Bengaluru’s Annual Cake Show is back at Palace Grounds for its 51st edition from Friday, transforming the sprawling venue into a wonderland of edible art.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 00:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 00:25 IST
BengaluruFoodcakeevent

Follow us on :

Follow Us