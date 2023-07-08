Vidya Balan: I am hungry for more comedy roles

With her confident personality and convincing performances, Vidya Balan has a career like no other Bollywood actor. She is back on the big screen with her latest film, ‘Neeyat’ which portrays the role of an investigative officer, Meera Rao. During a recent visit to Bengaluru, Showtime caught up with the National Award-winning actor about her experience working for the film and more. Excerpts:

How was it working with Anu Menon for the second time? Was it different to work with a woman director?

Anu has her blinkers on when it comes to making a film. She can see nothing above and beyond the film. She is so passionate, driven, and committed. Anu gives a film her best and therefore expects the same from everyone else too. I absolutely loved working with her in ‘Shakuntala Devi’, and ‘Neeyat’ is a true-blue murder mystery, a genre I love.

Though I don’t look at my directors in terms of their gender, I do feel that Anu is one of the most collaborative directors I have worked with. There is just no ego at all, despite knowing exactly what she wants, which is a fantastic trait. Every director I have worked with was amazing, whether or not the film has worked.

Every film of yours has had you experimenting with something new. What are some new experiences for yourself and for the audience explored in ‘Neeyat’?

From ‘Kahaani’ to ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Sherni’ to ‘Jalsa’, I have tried to explore something new in each film. Every character has allowed me to explore a certain side of me. Every character is almost healing me.

In ‘Shakuntala Devi’, Anu saw her as a mathematician primarily, but her being a woman also contributed to who she was. In ‘Neeyat’, Anu has treated Meera Rao differently and therefore the way Anu directs her, the audience will not see her gender, which is interesting. Some of us like Meera Rao, who are comfortable in their world of books and computers etc — she is almost like a geek. She knows the weirdest details of things, but she is not flamboyant.

There’s an active comparison of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and ‘Neeyat’. Is it pure coincidence?

At least the audience is not comparing it to a bad film! However, I must clarify that we completed the shoot of ‘Neeyat’ before ‘Glass Onion’ released, so how would we have copied it? Also, I was prepared for this comparison right after I saw ‘Glass Onion’.

Every film in this genre, happens in a secluded place, like a castle or palace, or a remote island. These are the tropes of the genre, and thus you will find many things that are similar.

Do we need more whodunits in Indian or Bollywood films?

For sure. I feel it is cool that I was able to act in one. Whether it is Hercule Poirot or Sherlock Holmes or Miss Marple, they all have a certain style. The interesting part of this genre is that the audience is always trying to outsmart the story — the detective and the filmmaker is always smarter. Though the numbers are fewer, it is changing. I was surprised that we don’t have many of these films though many who watched the trailer told me that ‘Neeyat’ belonged to their favourite genre.

Having won National Awards and many other accolades, do you feel pressure when choosing films?

Not at all. I am extremely selfish. My decision to work on a film is purely personal. The script or the character has to call out to me — has to be something I have not done before.

You’re more actively posting Instagram reels and funny videos. Does comedy come naturally to you?

I am loving it making the reels. I love comedy, it just gives me so much joy. There is enough stress in the world, and what will it take to spread some cheer and joy? I have always wanted to work with comedy scripts. I was lucky to have worked in two films ‘Ghanchakkar’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’, and I am hungry for more.

Rapid fire

*Comfort food: Home food i.e. Palakkad Iyer food like pachadi, avial, and pulikachal.

*A quirky role to do: Comedy without words — I love Charlie Chaplin

*The first thing you tell yourself when you wake up: Today is a great day.

*If you could, what would you change about our country or the world? I would like to inspire people to live and let live.