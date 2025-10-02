Vijayadashami 2025: Movies that echo the spirit of Dussehra

<p><strong>Swades (2004): </strong>The movie<em> </em>explores the journey of self-realization, from understanding the importance of one’s homeland to challenging the oppressive caste system, embodying the triumph of good over evil. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and set in 2004, the film also portrays Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Ram, as a symbol of Lord Ram’s arrival to end the suffering.</p>.<p><strong>Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): </strong>The climax of <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> unfolds around Durgashtami, the eighth day of Navaratri, playing a crucial role in the film. On this day, the evil king’s death symbolizes the demise of Ravana. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie ties its narrative to this powerful cultural moment.</p>.<p><strong>Kahaani (2012): </strong>Vidya Balan underscores the significance of Dasara, with the film’s conclusion serving as a tribute to women's power. The moment when she merges with the women at Durga Puja epitomises the idea that evil is always vanquished.</p>.<p><strong>Goliyon Ki Rasleela... Ram Leela (2013): </strong>Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film depicts the reconciliation of the Rajadi and Sanera clans, triggered by the sacrifice of two innocent lives, Ram and Leela. This sacrifice evokes chilling memories from the <em>Treta Yuga</em>, where countless lives were lost in the war to free Sita from Ravana’s clutches.</p>.<p><strong>Dasara (2023): </strong>The climax of the film features the burning of Ravana's effigy, a key element of the traditional Dussehra celebrations. This powerful scene marks the film's grand finale, symbolising the victory of good over evil.</p>