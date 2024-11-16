Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' collects Rs 1.69 crore on day one

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film released on Friday and is inspired by true events. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 10:36 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodTrendingVikrant Massey

Follow us on :

Follow Us