Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' collects Rs 1.69 crore on day one

<p>New Delhi: <em>The Sabarmati Report</em>, headlined by actor Vikrant Massey, earned Rs 1.69 crore at the box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film released on Friday and is inspired by true events. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.</p>.<p>Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures shared the opening day collection of the film in a post on Instagram.</p>.'The Sabarmati Report': Ridhi Dogra brings a crucial real-life interview to the screen.<p>The banner shared a poster which mentioned the day one numbers of the film and captioned it, "A story of truth, resilience, and courage, making waves at the Box Office." </p><p><em>The Sabarmati Report</em> is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.</p>