Vishnu Manchu's meeting with AP CM raises eyebrows

Actor and Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu had recently met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issues being raised by the Tollywood film fraternity.

"I share a great rapport with Jagan Anna (brother). He is my wife Vinni's closest cousin. I can meet him anytime, so I don't know why this meeting has made it to the headlines," Manchu Vishnu said.

The cold war between him and Chiranjeevi, his MAA rival, came to the forefront when the latter led a Tollywood delegation to meet the chief minister not long ago. Vishnu was upset that his father, the senior actor Mohan Babu, was not given a proper invitation for the meeting.

Chiranjeevi was accompanied by Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and others, during the meeting with the chief minister on the issues hindering the industry. The Manchus were upset because, despite his seniority in the industry, Mohan Babu wasn't invited.

Vishnu met the chief minister days after Chiranjeevi's meeting, which led to renewed talk about the rivalry between the two.

The opposing camp has been pointing out that although Vishnu was elected MAA president in a contentious vote, he was yet to take a stand on the ticket pricing issue, which has been a major topic of discussion in Tollywood for a long time. Vishnu's meeting with the chief minister, therefore, assumed significance among MAA watchers.

