Vishnuvardhan was an understanding and helpful person: ‘The Raikar Case’ actress Ashvini Bhave

Ashvini Bhave, who was considered to be quite a popular name in Hindi cinema in the 90s, is in the limelight with the Voot Select original The Raikar Case that marks her comeback after a hiatus. Speaking exclusively to DH, the powerhouse performer opens up about her decision to enter the digital world, her love for organic farming and working with the iconic Vishnuvardhan in Vishnu Vijaya/Ashaant.

What prompted you to make your comeback with a digital series?

It is a new medium and comes with a set of challenges for an actor. My character in The Raikar Case is a rather intriguing one and this prompted me to take it up. Moreover, personally speaking, I love binge-watching web series and feel they can reach a wide audience.

How different an experience is a web series when compared to a movie?

Working on a web series is a bit challenging. In films we have the whole character/script in mind, which might not be possible here. In some ways, doing a web show is like working on three film scripts at once.

Do you feel contemporary writers are able to create good roles for established actors?

The makers of The Raikar Case have done justice to my character so I am happy. However, generally speaking, there is less scope of being typecast in a web series when compared to movies.

You worked with Vishnuvardhan in Vishnu Vijaya.

Vishnuji was a senior actor and had heard a lot about him when I worked with him. He was an understanding person and was always ready to help me, which made a big difference as shooting a bilingual is not an easy task. On the other hand, Akshay (Kumar) was always punctual and lively. All in all, it was a good experience.

How did your tryst with organic farming begin?

I took up organic farming as a hobby rather than a profession. My mamaji had a farm and (while growing up) I would often pluck mangoes, which might have influenced me to take up the hobby.

What is the key to survival in the entertainment industry?

You just need to do your job well and give it your best. People will ultimately remember you for your good work.

Do you plan to take up more work going forward or was The Raikar Case a one off?

I have been a bit selective in choosing my projects but would definitely love to do a light-hearted series in the near future.

