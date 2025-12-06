<p>Mangaluru: Minister of fisheries, ports and inland water transport Mankal S Vaidya said that the work on the ambitious sea ambulance has commenced and will be ready in six months.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, he said that tender was entrusted to agency in Chennai and the work is in progress.</p>.Sea Ambulance to become operational in Mangaluru from August: Mankal Vaidya.<p>Sea ambulance was a long pending demand of the fishermen community which will help in responding immediately to emergencies and health-related issues among fishermen in deep sea. The Chief Minister had announced the decision to introduce a sea ambulance service at the cost of Rs 7 crore in his budget speech in 2024.</p><p>The tender specifications for the sea ambulance included firefighting appliances such as fire hydrants and extinguishers, life-saving equipment including 20 life jackets and buoys, two rafts, oxygen cylinders and hand flares, and medical equipment including an automatic external defibrillator, electrocardiogram and a refrigeration unit for bodies. </p>