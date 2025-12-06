<p>To counter the Congress’s charge that the Rashtrapati Bhawan did not extend an invite to both the Leaders of Opposition of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha for the Putin state visit, the BJP said that Rahul Gandhi has, on earlier occasions, skipped invites. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Gandhi skipped invites for Republic Day as well as Independence Day earlier this year.</p><p>“Whenever a foreign dignitary visits, they can indicate if they wish to meet any individual. You can see in the pictures that Rahul Gandhi has met ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, and the Prime Minister of New Zealand. So if these meetings happened, then why this drama,” Bhatia said.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM-led coalition playing 'appeasement' politics to secure vote bank: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.<p>Bhatia further said that Gandhi is speaking about his fundamental rights but not about his fundamental duty. “He also chose to not go to Radhakrishnan’s swearing-in. You are not paying attention to India's growing credibility, but are concerned that I did not get the invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he added. </p><p>The Rashtrapati Bhawan did not extend an invite to both the LoPs, Mallikarjun Kharge (Rajya Sabha) and Gandhi (Lok Sabha), instead extending an invite to Shashi Tharoor instead. </p>