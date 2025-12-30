Menu
Want to watch Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? Shell out Rs 1,000

The film is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. Advance bookings opened in the city on Sunday and at least 12 of the 16 shows currently open are already completely sold out.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 21:05 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 21:05 IST
