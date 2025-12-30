<p>Bengaluru: Ticket prices are soaring for Tamil star Vijay’s purported swan song, ‘Jana Nayagan’, and are being sold at as high as Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 for the few shows for which advance booking is already open in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The film is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. Advance bookings opened in the city on Sunday and at least 12 of the 16 shows currently open are already completely sold out. </p>.<p>Only a few months ago, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation — whose members largely own single-screen theatres in Karnataka — had come out in support of the Karnataka government’s Rs 200-cap on movie ticket prices.</p>.<p>Commenting on this, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president M Narasimhalu, who also owns the Vaishnavi and Vaibhavi cinemas in Uttarahalli, said the chamber continues to support the Karnataka government’s Rs 200 cap on movie ticket prices. However, he added that distributors are unwilling to supply films unless exhibitors agree to higher ticket rates.</p>.I gave up cinema to stand up for fans who offered me everything, including 'kottai': Vijay.<p>When there is no law, even single screen theatres are tempted to make money, he said, adding, “When the state implements the law, even distributors can’t say anything.”</p>.<p>Suprith T S of K V N Productions, who is distributing the film in Karnataka, said it works on a “demand and supply basis”.</p>.<p>“When films are made with a budget of Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore, they will be able to recover the investment only when we have such high ticket prices. We can have such prices only for some premium movies and we must encash it,” he said, adding, “Moreover, ticket prices are high only for the first show, which is the fan show.” </p>.<p>Ironically, at the audio launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last week, Vijay said he was giving up films to “stand up for the fans who gave him everything”.</p>.<p>Odugowder of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation calls it an “unhealthy practice”. He said this is neither good for the audience nor is it good for the film industry. “Film buffs and fans should not be robbed like this,” he opined. </p>.<p>Shows for the movie in other cities, including Chennai are yet to open. ‘Jana Nayagan’ will mark the actor-politician’s last movie before he enters politics, full time. </p>.<p><strong>Sudeep to watch film with fans </strong></p><p>Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is set to celebrate New Year’s Eve with his fans by watching his latest action drama ‘Mark’ released last week at special screenings in Bengaluru and Mysuru.</p>