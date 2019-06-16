'Wanted Rami to reprise his role of Freddie Mercury'

Director Dexter Fletcher has revealed he once wanted Rami Malek to reprise his role of Freddie Mercury in "Rocketman" opposite Taron Egerton's Elton John.

The filmmaker, who helmed the recently released Elton John biopic, completed the shooting of Malek's "Bohemian Rhapsody" after director Bryan Singer was sacked from the job.

Fletcher later gave up the idea as wanted to focus on John's story.

"There was an idea I had one point, where Elton's in a restaurant with his mother. I thought John Reid and Freddie could be at another table and they wave at each other!

"That would have been amazing, (but) it didn't come to pass. It would've been a little too knowing. I'm not looking to set out to make a cinematic universe!" he told Gay Star News.

Interestingly, Reid was the manager to both John and Queen.

"Bodyguard" star Richard Madden plays Reid in "Rocketman", while his "Game of Thrones" co-star Aidan Gillen stars as Reid in "Bohemian Rhapsody".