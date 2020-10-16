Was a bit apprehensive about taking up 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai', says actor Ritu Varma

Actor Ritu Varma says she was a bit 'apprehensive' about taking up the anthology movie Putham Pudhu Kaalai due to the Covid-19 pandemic but changed her mind as she felt she was in 'safe hands'.

Speaking to DH, the Pelli Choopulu star adds she enjoyed acting alongside veteran actor MS Bhaskar in the Amazon Prime Video-backed biggie and found him to be a thorough professional.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up the Avarum Naanum-Avalum Naanum short film from Putham Pudhu Kaalai?

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon was the main reason behind taking up Putham Pudhu Kaalai. I acted under his direction in Dhruva Natchathiram and wanted to work with him again. I was, however, a bit apprehensive about saying 'yes' due to the (Covid-19) pandemic but could not let go of the opportunity. In a way, I felt that I was in safe hands.

Also read: It was an anxious experience: Kalyani Priyadarshan on working with father Priyadarshan

Is there a major difference between acting in a digital/ OTT production and a film made for a theatrical release?

The basic approach is the same but there are technical differences. Generally speaking, the digital/OTT space is huge right now. It kept us entertained during the lockdown.

How was the experience of acting alongside MS Bhaskar?

It was truly a learning experience for me. He is a sweet person and I was taken aback by his professionalism.

Are you open to the idea of catching a movie in a theatre under the current circumstances?

I haven't really thought about this yet. However, nothing can really beat the experience of watching a movie in a theatre.

How did you get interesting in acting?

I am an accidental actor. I did a short film after college and it went viral. I soon started my film career and took things a bit slow initially.

Do you have plans of entering Bollywood?

I come from a North Indian family and would love to do a Bollywood movie.

Who or what is your pillar of support?

My family is my biggest strength. Things would have been difficult without their support. There are a lot of ups and downs in this field (just like in other professions) and one really can't expect too much security/stability. However, I have had a smooth journey.

Will you be taking up more web productions going forward?

Feature films will remain my focus but I am open to acting in the digital/web projects also if an amazing script comes my way.