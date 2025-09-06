Today's Horoscope – September 6, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 September 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 7
Taurus
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 2
Gemini
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 8
Cancer
Assisting in a mentorship program deepens your wisdom. Exploring family genealogy might reveal fascinating tales. Integrating past lessons with present actions nurtures growth.
Lucky colour: Pearl Lucky number: 3
Leo
Organizing a charity event amplifies your leadership. A dance class could rekindle a forgotten passion. Blending charisma with sensitivity attracts admiration.
Lucky colour: Topaz Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Contributing to a research paper sharpens your expertise. Cooking a new recipe might awaken culinary delights. Merging meticulousness with adaptability boosts outcomes.
Lucky colour: Moss Lucky number: 5
Libra
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved in.
Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Immersing in a language class might strengthen cognitive abilities. A spontaneous invitation to a play ignites a passion for theatre. Investing time in personal finance management brings financial peace.
Lucky colour: Slate-Gray Lucky number: 7
Aquarius
Embarking on a scientific experiment may lead to fascinating results. Joining a local debate club challenges your critical thinking. Connecting with nature during a weekend retreat revitalizes the soul.
Lucky colour: Electric-Blue Lucky number: 3
Pisces
Navigating a poetry reading could lead to emotive expressions. Venturing into an escape room game tests your analytical prowess. Engaging in deep meditation connects you to your spiritual essence.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev