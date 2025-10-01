Watch: ‘Kantara: Chapter 1' makers drop high-energy song by Diljit Dosanjh

<p>With just a day to go for Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty’s most anticipated movie, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em>, the biggest cinematic event of the year. The makers dropped the much-anticipated Rebel song, featuring Diljit crooned by none other than Diljit Dosanjh. The anticipation for the movie is already through the roof, with the movie clocking massive pre-booking numbers.</p><p>The trailer has been met with immense appreciation, garnering millions of views in under 24 hours across all languages. The film was attributed to its gripping theme and glimpses of intense moments, and stunning visuals from the prequel.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dynamic and thrilling 'Rebel' track has further fueled the growing anticipation for the film. Crooned by global sensation Diljit Dosanjh, the Rebel song from <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is impactful and intriguing in every element. Bringing the massive and thrilling world of Kantara to the audience, the song also features Diljit.</p><p>While his vocals create magic, his presence in the song perfectly amps up the entire vibe. The track further elevates the excitement for the film’s release. Taking to their social media, the makers shared the 'Rebel' song and wrote – "A voice that roars rebellion, a beat that shakes your soul🔥</p><p>The #REBEL song from #KantaraChapter1 just got extra special with #Diljit Dosanjh's magic. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2✨"</p>.<p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.</p><p>All set to release globally tomorrow, on October 2, the film will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English languages, reaching audiences across languages and pushing the boundaries of the glittery world of showbiz, celebrating the folklore, faith and cinematic excellence.</p>