<p>Proving why he is and will be India's favourite 'Jiju', Nick Jonas once again proved to be a true fan of his wife Priyanka's roots. In a new social media post, the singer is seen enjoying a plate of dosa and coconut chutney, his choice of background music sent fans into a frenzy.</p><p>While enjoying the South Indian feast, Nick Jonas delighted fans by vibing to <em>Teri Dulhan Sajaungi</em>. Using the hit track from Priyanka's 2005 film Barsaat was a brilliant throwback that showed he's clearly been doing his Bollywood homework. Netizens said that it's a sweet, subtle nod to his wife Priyanka that says that he's her biggest fan.</p><p>Two decades after the film's release, the song has once again caught the internet's attention, turning into a viral trend across social media platforms. As fans widely recreated dance videos on the song, Priyanka Chopra couldn't help but share her wholesome reaction to its popularity.</p><p>"You should know that you are the best jiju," said a user. "Was waiting for Jiju's reel on this song since it started trending! Oh my God… I manifested this," said another. "Please, someone give Jiju an Aadhaar card already," wrote someone else.</p><p>The 2005 film <em>Barsaat</em> featured Bobby Deol in the lead opposite Bipasha Basu and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Suneel Darshan, the film's story revolves around an ambitious young man who dreams to design cars. However, his life takes a different turn when he falls in love with Anna, even after being married to Kajal for three years.</p>