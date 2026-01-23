Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Rang De Basanti’ at 20: How Bhagat Singh, Sahir and youth shaped Rakeysh Omprakash’s revolution

The film, which went on to become a huge critical and commercial hit, slips in and out of the two tracks, intersecting and eventually becoming one thematically.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 11:45 IST
Entertainment NewsBhagat Singhrang de basantiRakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Follow us on :

Follow Us