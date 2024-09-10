Watch | Siddharth & Aditi Rao Hydari's 'fanboy' moment with Tim Cook at Apple Event 2024

While on vacation in the US, Indian 2 actor Siddharth and his fiancée Aditi Rao Hydari were among the honoured guests at the much-talked-about Apple Glowtime event.

The couple was among the notable personalities Tim Cook met briefly during the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods.

The pair shared their experience of attending the event on social media, along with a few photos with Tim Cook. They wrote "What an unforgettable, magical experience… thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook

The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max.

But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem… the Apple family.

Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts.

Our minds are charged and our hearts are full

Thank you @apple ❤️ (sic)"