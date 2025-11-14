Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar
LIVE

Battle for Bihar 2025: Reactions pour in as counting of votes begin

After a high-voltage Bihar polls campaign by various political parties, the fate of Nitish Kumar is going to be decided on Friday as the counting of votes begins. While almost all the exit polls have predicted a clean victory for the NDA, the Opposition rejected the poll predictions. However, several reactions are coming in even on the D-Day. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 22:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

17:0913 Nov 2025

Numbers released when people were standing in queues to vote: Tejashwi Yadav dismisses exit poll

17:0913 Nov 2025

Battle for Bihar 2025: Women outnumber men by 14 % or more in voter turnout in 7 Bihar districts, Patna only exception

17:0913 Nov 2025

Battle for Bihar 2025: Political parties hold hectic parleys to review preparations

Published 13 November 2025, 22:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us