LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who will romp home to power — 'Phir se' Nitish or will Tejashwi rise?

Hello reader! Welcome to the LIVE Blog of DH, where we are tracking real-time counting updates and official trends of Bihar Assembly Election results. The people of Bihar wait with bated breath for counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term or whether a change in government will be witnessed. Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am. A total of 46 counting centres have been enumerated by the Election Commission across 38 districts in the state. Stay with DH for all the updates.