<p>On the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle on Prime Video, Saif Ali Khan gave fans a candid peek into his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the now-famous tattoo on his arm to the early days of their courtship in Ladakh.</p><p>The conversation began with Twinkle Khanna teasing Saif about the tattoo.</p><p>“At that point, you went and you tattooed a name on your arm,” she said. “Yes. That was a bit reckless, but now…”</p><p>Saif smiled and disagreed. “No, it wasn’t. I was pretty sure that this is it (Bebo is the one!) But I wanted a tattoo. So I said, I’m going to get one on my shoulder. And what should I get? I was talking to her about it. And before I knew it, it was the full name on my arm. I wanted something more subtle on the shoulder,” he recalled.</p><p>Twinkle then asked if Akshay Kumar was the first to know about Saif and Kareena’s romance. Akshay laughed, “Because I used to get up early, and I saw him going somewhere. I said, ‘What the hell are you doing? Where are you going?"</p><p>Saif shared that he hadn’t expected to fall in love at that time. “Honestly, I had no idea. When I went to Ladakh, I said, okay, now I don’t want relationships. It’s time to focus on work and be single. And that worked out really well for me,” he said with a grin.</p>.<p>But Kareena changed that. “She was kind and warm. We used to go for these long walks, and she’d ask me a lot of questions, which was like a kind of test-meets-interview — like, ‘What is your view on love? What do you think about all these things?’ So we walked and walked and walked, and then came back to her room, and I thought maybe, you know, she’d ask me in for a further conversation. And then her hairdresser, Hemaji, opened the door, and she went to meet behind her and said, ‘Okay, bye. I’ll talk to you tomorrow.’</p><p>So this kind of went on for a while. It’s very old-fashioned,” Saif laughed.</p><p>The episode offered an intimate glimpse of Bollywood’s royal couple — showing that their love story was built on quiet conversations and long walks, as on grand gestures. Well, it takes the company of old friends to bring out such stories.</p>