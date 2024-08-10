What explains this dry spell for Kannada cinema? 

With seven months down and about 130 releases and zero hits, is Kannada cinema suffering from a dry spell? The highest grossing film of 2024 so far is the Yuva Rajkumar starrer Yuva. The film collected Rs 10.8 crore, according to reports.
The Chikkanna-starrer Upadhyaksha is next with a total collection of Rs 8.05 crore. Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Dhamanaka and Diganth-starrer Bachelor Party stand in the third and fourth positions with Rs 2.86 crore and Rs 1.58 crore respectively, according to a financial daily.
However, the year has seen some interesting releases like Hadinelentu, Koli Esru, Shakhahaari, Blink, Photo, Moorane Krishnappa, Chef Chidambara, Shivamma, Chilli Chicken, Bisi Bisi Icecream, Family Drama, Kenda and Roopanthara. The films however did not translate into convincing box-office numbers.
Flashback to 1972
In the year 1972, after the release of Rajkumar’s Kranti Veera, the film’s poor performance at the box-office cast a lull over the industry. For about six weeks, there were no releases until Rajkumar’s Nandagokula, which again failed to deliver.
While Bangarada Manushya which was released earlier that year was a blockbuster, the films that followed saw a dip in the numbers. With another Rajkumar film, Bhale Huccha, the industry was able to stabilise its footing.
However, the art-house small budget film Vamsha Vriksha directed by B V Karanth and Girish Karnad ran for a record 200 days (morning shows) at States, a single screen theatre in Bengaluru.
The previous year saw about 36 releases but only 24 films were released in 1972. Kulla Agent, Sipayi Ramu, Bandhavya and Jeevana Jokali were among the films released in 1972.
The prolonged lull period took a turn after Puttanna Kanagal’s Naagarahaavu, starring Vishnuvardhan, released in December.
From 1974 onwards, with films like Bhootayana Maga Ayyu, the industry picked up pace once again. Films starring Vishnuvardhan, Srinath and Anant Nag gained popularity, and brought along box office success.
Will 2024 have a Naagarahaavu?
Sandalwood saw five films crossing the 100 crore mark in 2022. While KGF Chapter 2 is said to have collected a gross Rs 1,207 crore worldwide, Kantara received a gross total of Rs 400 crore, according to a financial daily. Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, Puneeth Rajkumar’s James and Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, all crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
After a stellar 2022, 2023 saw a decline in the industry’s box-office collections. Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Kaatera came to the industry’s rescue with a collection of Rs 200 crore, according to the filmmakers.
In 2021 as well, Darshan starrer Robert crossed the 100 crore mark. But with the actor’s arrest in June and his judicial custody extended thrice, Devil: The Hero, scheduled for a Christmas release, sees no hopes of completion.
Shivarajkumar, who has about 10 films lined up, plays the lead in six. Will the actor come to the industry’s rescue? With Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Dhamanaka (starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva) failing to impress, both in terms of content and box-office numbers, will Shivanna really be the saving grace?
Bhairathi Rangal, a prequel to Mufti, directed by Narthan, is set for a September release. The director who impressed audiences with Mufti has set the bar high. The film will follow Shivarajkumar’s character before his arrest by an undercover cop (in Mufti).
Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona earned a gross Rs 158-200 crore at the box-office, according to news reports. The actor’s much-awaited action-thriller Max is set to hit theatres soon.
Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, billed as a high-budget action thriller which has been in production since 2021, is set for an October release. Sarja’s KD — The Devil is also scheduled to release in December.
With Dhananjaya K A’s previous two films, Gurudev Hoysala and Kotee failing to make a mark, the actor is set to come back with the two part gangster drama Uttarakanda.
The film is currently under production. A prequel to Kantara, the film that created waves in the industry, is underway. Yash’s next film Toxic went on floors on Thursday. The audience has high expectations from both the films.
(With inputs from film historian K Puttaswamy)