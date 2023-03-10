What the Venkatesh Maha vs ‘KGF’ row tells us

Telugu filmmaker Venkatesh Maha, responding to a controversy around his comments made in a director’s roundtable on a YouTube channel, said “he was only demanding for better and responsible cinema”. He added that his opinion wasn’t meant for a particular film or a character.

It’s interesting how Venkatesh indirectly said he didn’t target ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ because in the roundtable interaction, it’s obvious that he is talking about scenes from the Prashanth Neel-directorial. Venkatesh was even animated as he got up from his seat to tell the interviewer that it was not the film she was thinking of. Cheeky? Perhaps, yes but not good enough.

But it’s Venkatesh’s dramatic behaviour and choice of words that ticked the ‘KGF’ fans off. He had visibly mocked the ‘enhanced’ mother-son sequences of the film and implied how ‘unrealistic’ the film had become as the story revolved this ‘sentiment’.

He is contrastingly subdued in the apology video as he states that he regrets his tone and language while expressing his opinion, even as he says he stands by everything he said.

It’s not right to dismiss anyone who goes against a crowd favourite. The ‘KGF’ series, despite its gargantuan success, has faced constructive criticism. But Venkatesh’s dig at the film’s plot and characters came across as a rant. For someone who made a fantastic debut with the heartwarming indie film (‘C/o Kancharapalem’), one expects a more measured response from the filmmaker.



Venkatesh Maha



Venkatesh further brings in the aspect of reputation to substantiate his remarks. Pointing at his fellow panelists (prominent directors like Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Nandini Reddy, Shiva Narayana and Vivek Athreya), he says, “Given the credibility we enjoy, we have the capability to make 10 such violent films but we are conscious not to.”

The comments raise a question that while it’s okay to not share a sensibility for mainstream films headlined by stars, how correct is it to look down upon a genre, especially that which is so popular with the masses?

As for credibility, fans were quick to question how a ‘two-film old director’ can make insulting statements at a bonafide box office monster. The fact that Venkatesh settled for a remake as his second project gave more mileage to those who slammed him for his “entitled take” on an original flick.

Offbeat filmmakers have often been blamed for having a moral high ground during discussions on quality filmmaking. Anurag Kashyap once said in an interview, “You can’t put 20 independent filmmakers in a room. They are like crabs. Each will argue that one is better than the other.”

“I like their films but I can’t talk to them for 5 minutes,” added Kashyap.

KGF characters

“No mother behaves like that,” Prashanth had said, while talking about the character and explaining the sequel’s climax, in an interview for Film Companion. “But, she has undergone so much in life that in her last moment, she puts all her influences and frustrations on her son. She died because of lack of money so she tells his son he has to become the most powerful man in the country and have all the money with him when he is dying,” he adds.

A commercial filmmaker may have an easy route to get funds for his or her project but it’s not a child’s play to execute ideas, especially in big-budget projects. It involves daring to be different, both at the technical and the writing levels. One has to know the pulse of the masses and understand the difference between a colossal waste and well-made magnum opus.

It’s all about knowing what works for you. Prashanth is a filmmaker who is set to thrive in the mainstream space with big screen spectacles. At the same time, Maha has it in him to churn out smaller gems. And there is an audience for all kinds of films. Trivialising ‘popcorn cinema’ is a case of blinding yourself to its immense popularity.