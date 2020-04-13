When a young Rajinikanth had a fan moment with Rajkumar

Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. While interacting with his supporters, a few years ago, ‘Superstar’ had opened up about his formative years and revealed that he was a big admirer of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar. The actor said that he had the privilege of meeting ‘Annavru’ when he was around 14 or 15 years old, which proved to be an unforgettable experience.

Revealing more about the incident, the mass hero said that he was so impressed by the thespian’s personality that he simply touched his feet.

Rajinikanth, who was born in Bengaluru, shares a special bond with Karnataka and worked in quite a few Sandalwood movies before making it big in the Tamil film industry. Some of his notable Kannada flicks include Sahodarara Savaal, Priya and Thappida Thala, He was good friends with Ambarish and considered him to be his ‘style guru’.

His 1980 release Polladhavan was a remake of the Kannada hit Premada Kanike that featured Rajkumar in the lead.

Coming to the present, Rajinikanth was last seen in the Pongal/Sankranti release Darbar that featured him in the role of a cop. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The actioner had a stellar cast that included ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

He will next be seen in Annaatthe that marks his first collaboration with Siva. The rural drama features ‘Thalaivar’ in a massy new avatar that has the potential to take social media by storm. The cast of the film includes Meena, Khushboo, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. There has also been talk of him teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame for a move. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.