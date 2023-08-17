When Mansoor Khan, Rajamouli called Aamir out for ‘overacting’ in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

"Aamir has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so than it must be)," Mansoor told PTI, recalling his conversation with Aamir.