Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Yash's 'Toxic' may be delayed to avoid clash with 'Dhurandhar 2': Reports

While the producers have not broken their silence yet, the buzz suggests a postponement announcement is right around the corner.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 06:42 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghThalapathy VijayTrendingtoxicActor YashAditya DharFilmyzillakvn productions

Follow us on :

Follow Us