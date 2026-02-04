<p>It has been a rough start to 2026 for KVN Productions. Yet to recover from the delay over the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film <em>Jana Nayagan, </em>they have hit another scheduling snag with the Yash-starrer <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em>. </p><p>With Aditay Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> officially claiming a March 19th release, the makers of <em>Toxic</em> are considering a new release window. Since <em>Dhurandhar</em> was such a rousing hit last year, the makers feel it does not make much sense to force a head-to-head battle. </p>.Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh makes fierce return as Hamza.<p>Insiders are saying that production house KVN is likely to push <em>Toxic</em> back a bit, not out of fear, but to ensure that both movies get the massive celebration they deserve at the cinema.</p><p>"It’s a strategic move, the goal is to keep 2026’s box office healthy by letting both films shine on their own terms rather than eating into each other’s audience," said an insider.</p><p>While the news of <em>Toxic</em> release getting postponed might upset Yash’s fans, the producers are working hard to pick an alternate date that does the film justice. </p><p><em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> is one of 2026’s biggest cinematic events, and the hype since that first teaser has been off the charts. There has been so much riding on this, not just because of Yash’s massive return, but because the teaser promised something unique.</p>.<p>Backed by Venkata K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, Toxic: <em>A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast featuring Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.</p>.<p>While the producers have not broken their silence yet, the buzz suggests a postponement announcement is right around the corner. For now, we will just have to wait and see if the team decides to stick to the March 19 or shift to a new window.</p>