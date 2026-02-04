<p>While most of the ex cricketers have made quick switch from the pitch to microphone, former India captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ms-dhoni">Mahendra Singh Dhoni </a>is someone who has stayed away from it.</p><p>The 44-year-old, under whom India won three ICC trophies, has rarely aired his views on issues related to the game since calling it quits in 2020. </p><p>His cricketing connection is now limited to Indian Premier League (IPL) appearances for the Chennai Super Kings franchise.</p>.Watch | MS Dhoni begins IPL 2026 preparations? Viral video creates buzz.<p>And as the connoisseurs continue to remain unfazed as to why Dhoni has not take up the microphone , the talismanic wicket-keeper/batter himself spilled the beans saying he is not good in statistics. </p><p>"Commentary is very difficult. I feel there's a very fine line between describing the game and in that process getting into a zone where you start criticising individuals who're playing the game. It's a very thin line," Dhoni told sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru during a Youtube interaction.</p><p>"Often, you don't even feel that what you're doing is may be borderline wrong. You would always like to be on the other side where you're describing the game. If you feel something is wrong you say it out.</p><p>"But how to put it, that is also an art, how to politely put it forward where nobody feels targetted...If the team is losing there are reasons behind it, and you need to have the skill of describing those reasons without anybody feeling bad. That's the art of commentary," he said.</p><p>Aside from the delicate nature of the job, Dhoni feels not being able to memorise stats, even his own, puts him at a disadvantage.</p><p>"I'm not good with stats...but there're a lot of people who are very good with stats. They know stats...If you ask me about my stats, I'll be like hmmm and there're certain people who know stats about not just Indian cricket team or the Indian players but everyone throughout the era," he said.</p><p>The new IPL season starts on March 26 and Dhoni has already started preparations for in the right earnest for the franchise led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>