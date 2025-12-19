Year Ender 2025: Regional films that won audience hearts this year

In 2025, India’s cinematic heart moved beyond Bollywood as regional industries ignited a cultural renaissance. From the Rs 100-crore milestone of Gujarati's Laalo to the record-breaking success of Kannada’s Su From So and Malayalam’s superhero epic Lokah, audiences favoured authentic local narratives over generic pan-India spectacles. These films proved that local roots—not just pan-India marketing—drive the modern Indian box office.