Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Year Ender 2025: Regional films that won audience hearts this year

In 2025, India’s cinematic heart moved beyond Bollywood as regional industries ignited a cultural renaissance. From the Rs 100-crore milestone of Gujarati's Laalo to the record-breaking success of Kannada’s Su From So and Malayalam’s superhero epic Lokah, audiences favoured authentic local narratives over generic pan-India spectacles. These films proved that local roots—not just pan-India marketing—drive the modern Indian box office.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra - Malayalam

Su From So - Kannada

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate - Gujarati

Saukhan Saukhane 2 - Punjabi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dashavatar - Marathi

Raktabeej - Bengali

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 11:21 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingGujaratiKalyani PriyadarshanyearenderFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us