Your lows are your greatest teachers, says ‘V’ star Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, who impressed a section of the audience with her performance in the recently-released V, says that she considers failure to be a ‘great teacher' as it brings out a person’s real character. ‘Saheba’ adds that she took up the Nani starrer as her character is the ‘emotional core' of the movie even though she does not have much screen time.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

You have a short role in V. Were you hesitant about taking up the film due to the limited screen time?

Mohan sir felt I might not do it as I had done Sammohanam in which I had an author-backed role. However, I realised that Saheba’s presence is the emotional core of the film. Her sacrifice for justice is heroic and she made a place in my heart. I knew Vishnu and Saheba’s love story would have an impact on the viewer but I did not know it would be to this extent. The love of the people is overwhelming.

How was the experience of reuniting with Sammohanam director Mohana Krishna Indraganti?

It was an amazing experience as it is always nice to work with people you have enjoyed working with (in the past). Mohan sir is one of my favourite directors and it feels quite effortless working with him. In fact, at times, I actually had to ask ‘are we really working?’ as the whole thing was quite relaxed.

How is Nani as a co-star?

Nani and I were introduced in Telugu cinema by Mohan sir (at different points) so I was comfortable working with him.

What is your take on V releasing on OTT as opposed to theatres?

It is a different experience and we are not used to it. A theatrical release has its magic but an OTT release has its benefits as the entire world can see it (the movie). The world of cinema is getting more connected as people are no longer thinking in terms of language.

Are you open to doing a web series?

I don’t think of it in terms of the medium. For me, it has always been about the actor and the director. Having said that my priority is cinema.

How did the acting bug bite you?

It started with Mani sir and his cinema. I knew it was special and I wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine.

Any dream roles?

I do not like to share my dreams until they materialise. Working with Mani Ratnam was a dream and I spoke about it the day it happened. I did the same with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

What has been the most challenging role of your career?

Every role is challenging in its own way. A Kaatru Veliyidai is challenging because of the ups and downs of the love story. A Sujathayum Sufiyum is challenging I don’t speak in the film. Saheba was challenging as you have only 15 minutes to convince the audience that Vishnu-Saheba is the most ideal couple.

How do you deal with failure?

You fall, scrape your knees, dust them and then start running again. Your lows are your greatest teachers. When things do not work for you, your kindness and patience are tested the most.