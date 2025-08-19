Menu
Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll climbs to 64 after woman's body recovered

The decomposed body was sighted downstream and subsequently recovered by the rescuers this morning amid intensified search operation with the improvement in the weather, the officials said.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 06:41 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 06:41 IST
