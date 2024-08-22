YRF announces next chapter in 'Mardaani' franchise, Rani Mukerji to return as cop

"Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji"

Released on August 22, 2014, Mardaani was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled Mardaani 2.

The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.