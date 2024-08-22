Home
YRF announces next chapter in 'Mardaani' franchise, Rani Mukerji to return as cop

Released on August 22, 2014, Mardaani was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled Mardaani 2.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 09:43 IST

New Delhi: Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday said a third installment in the action thriller Mardaani franchise, fronted by Rani Mukerji, is in the works.

The banner made the announcement on the 10th release anniversary of the first Mardaani film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani will reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter, which the makers stated in a new video is "coming soon".

In an Instagram post, YRF said, "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits..."

"Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji"

Released on August 22, 2014, Mardaani was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled Mardaani 2.

The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

Published 22 August 2024, 09:43 IST
