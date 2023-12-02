JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Zakir Khan to return with stand-up special 'Mann Pasand' on Prime Video

According to the streaming platform, the latest set promises hours of laughter, through quirky stories of his 'experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip'.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 09:01 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Prime Video on Saturday announced that stand-up artist Zakir Khan's new special Mann Pasand will stream on the service from December 7.

Zakir is one of the most popular contemporary Indian stand-up comic artists.

According to the streaming platform, the latest set promises hours of laughter, through quirky stories of his 'experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip'.

The stand-up special is produced by OML.

Mann Pasand marks Zakir's latest collaboration with Prime Video after Comcistaan and Tathastu. It will stream on the platform in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 09:01 IST)
Entertainment NewsAmazon PrimeTrendingstand up comedyZakir Khan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT