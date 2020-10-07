Zoya Akhtar to Deepa Mehta: Do you know the digital debuts of these popular filmmakers?

It is no secret that the digital medium has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry, opening new avenues for all concerned. Over the past few years, quite a few popular Bollywood directors have tried their luck in the webspace, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Here is a look at the OTT debuts of some popular filmmakers.
Zoya Akhtar (Lust Stories, Netflix)
The ace filmmaker entered the streaming space with the much-hyped Lust Stories, giving strong proof of her abilities as a storyteller. She helmed the segment featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Bhoopalam, becoming the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Image credit: PR Handout
Apoorva Lakhia (Crackdown, Voot Select)
The Shootout At Lokhandwala director made his web debut with the much-hyped Crackdown, adding a new dimension to his career. The stylish thriller revolved around a dangerous covert operation and starred Saqib Saleem in the lead. It had a strong cast that included Shriya Pilgaonkar, Fan actress Waluscha De Sousa and Iqbal Khan. Image credit: PR Handout
Pradeep Sarkar (Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, ALTBalaji/Zee5)
Sarkar, who impressed a section of the audience with well-received films such as Parineeta and Mardaani, entered the digital space with Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The show, featuring Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi as the lead pair, hit the right notes with its sincere execution and emerged as a success. Image credit: PR Handout
Ken Ghosh (Dev DD, ALTBalaji)
Ghosh impressed the target audience with his maiden digital series Dev DD, starring Asheema Vardaan and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles. The show made a decent impact with its edgy storyline and effective execution. Image credit: PR Handout
Deepa Mehta (Leila, Netflix)
Mehta, the star director behind the critically-acclaimed Water and Fire, made an impressive digital debut with the hard-hitting Leila. The series, starring Huma Qureshi and Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, ruffled a few feathers with its bold theme and this helped it grab plenty of attention. Image credit: PR Handout