Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

157 major weather events caused most impact in 2025: WWA report

Extreme weather disproportionally affects vulnerable groups and marginalised communities, according to a WWA press statement.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 07:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 07:41 IST
Climate Changeenvironment

Follow us on :

Follow Us