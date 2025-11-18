5,400 km in five days! Amur Falcon stuns scientists, enthusiasts with its non-stop migratory journey

For those struk by the magic of Amurs ! Apapang makes it across the Arabian Sea with ease and enters the Horn of Africa, specifically Somalia. Apapang, being an adult male, has definitely done this oceanic crossing multiple times before. Apapang has now done nearly 5400 km, and… https://t.co/inLbW5bpE6pic.twitter.com/YfJv9njPwg
And the epic journey begins again in all its glory. Three new travellers, Apapang (adult male) orange track, Alang (young female) Yellow track, and Ahu (adult female) Red Track, were satellite-tagged on 11th November 2025 as part of the Manipur Amur Falcon Tracking Project (Phase… pic.twitter.com/07Z6wUvz2Y