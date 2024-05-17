91% of Indians worried over global warming: Study

Bengaluru: More than 90 per cent of people interviewed for a nationally representative survey said they were "worried" about global warming, compared to 61 per cent in 2011 and 81 per cent worried in 2022.

The report titled Climate Change in Indian Mind 2023, however, said "54 per cent of Indians" know just a little about global warming with only 10 per cent of people stating that they know "a lot". Interestingly, 32 per cent said they had never heard of it.

When given a short definition of global warming and how it affects weather patterns, 78 per cent of the respondents said global warming was happening and 52 per cent said it was caused by humans. Over 70 per cent said the phenomenon is affecting weather in their local area and monsoons of the country.