91% of Indians worried over global warming: Study

Bengaluru: More than 90 per cent of people interviewed for a nationally representative survey said they were "worried" about global warming, compared to 61 per cent in 2011 and 81 per cent worried in 2022.
The report titled Climate Change in Indian Mind 2023, however, said "54 per cent of Indians" know just a little about global warming with only 10 per cent of people stating that they know "a lot". Interestingly, 32 per cent said they had never heard of it.
When given a short definition of global warming and how it affects weather patterns, 78 per cent of the respondents said global warming was happening and 52 per cent said it was caused by humans. Over 70 per cent said the phenomenon is affecting weather in their local area and monsoons of the country.
The study by Yale Programme on Climate Change Communication is based on a survey of 2178 people spread across the country and comprising respondents from different ages, representing different generations. The survey conducted in September and November 2023 was translated into 12 languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Bangla and English.
“India is already experiencing climate impacts, from record heat waves to severe floods to stronger storms,” said Anthony Leiserowitz of Yale University. “While many in India still do not know much about global warming, they overwhelmingly think the climate is changing and are worried about it.”
Jagadish Thaker of the University of Queensland said Indians strongly support the clean energy transition. "Majorities support the 2070 'Net Zero' goal to reduce carbon pollution to nearly zero and are personally willing to commit to actions to achieve it," he said.
Job and economy
However, a majority (61 per cent) of survey respondents also said transition from coal to wind and solar energy will increase unemployment in India and 58 per cent said it will cause electricity outages and 57 per cent said it will increase electricity prices.
Further, the study said one in three people in India say they have no friends or relatives they could count on for help if they were in trouble. "When asked how many relatives and friends they could count on if they were in trouble and needed help, one-third of people in India (33 per cent) say they have “none.” A large percentage (37 per cent) say they have “1 to 5” friends or relatives they could count on to help them, while only about three in ten (28 per cent) say they have either “6 to 10” (13 per cent) or more than that (15 per cent)," it said.
The study acknowledged the complexity of India and said the surveys are an effort to help establish a baseline understanding of public responses to issues surrounding climate change in India. The difference in numbers between 2011, 2022 and 2023 surveys suggests an increasing awareness and growing concern among the respondents.