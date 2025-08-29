Menu
SC irked over 21 adjournments in bail matter, asks Allahabad HC Chief Justice to ensure hearing

The bench granted bail to the accused who was in custody for over three-and-a-half years in multiple CBI cases after noting that his case was adjourned 43 times in the high court.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 10:31 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 10:31 IST
