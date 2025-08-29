<p>Mysuru: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Union minister for Agriculture, farmers' welfare and rural development, Shivaraj Singh Chauhan said that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving towards integrated farming, making agriculture a profitable sector as it is the soul of Indian economy. </p><p>They are striving to ensure farmers get the right price for their agricultural produce, he said. </p><p>"India has already broken all records in production of rice and it will become the food basket of the world soon," he said. </p> .<p>He called on people to stay united and make a resolution to use the products produced by Country men in the Country to strengthen the Country's economy. </p><p>He was speaking at the 110th birth anniversary of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamy-the 23rd seer of Sri Math Sutturu Veerasimhasana Maha Samsthana Mutt, at Suttur Mutt premises in Mysuru on Friday. </p> .<p>Minister Shivaraj Singh said, "Mutts should guide politicians in the right direction to serve humanity better for the welfare of the people and the world. Politics divide people in the name of Parties, but Dharma and divinity unites. Mutt disseminates messages of service and inspires people to serve. Life is fulfilled when we serve people and all living creatures, accepting everyone equally and striving for their welfare. </p><p>"This is how we worship God through service. I believe in serving farmers who are 'anna daatha's as worship. Years' ago saints of this Country have propagated that the entire world is a family with the concept of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'" he said. </p> .<p>Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said. "Even as PM Modi is striving for comprehensive development of the Country with the slogan of 'SabKa Saath SabKa Vikas', he is even striving for 'SabKa Viraasat' for the protection of our Dharma and Culture, and Mutts like Suttur Mutt are playing a vital role in this. Suttur mutt is strengthening people from all classes socially, especially farmers. Under PM Modi's leadership, the Agriculture budget has increased by six folds from Rs 21,933.50 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,27,290 crore in 2025-26 considering Agriculture as four important wheels for development."</p><p>MP YKC Wadiyar recalled his grandfather's relationship with Mutt and Mutt's role in fulfilling his vision for development of the region. He lauded the contribution of mutt for 'Trividha Dasoha'- in educating underprivileged by providing even food (Anna Dasoha) and shelter (hostel facility); mutt's contribution for education and health sector across the Country and the world. </p><p>Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga swamy spoke on the contribution or service of various mutts of Karnataka like Suttur Mutt and seers like Shivarathri Rajendra Swamy and Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy in the education sector by providing hostel, food and education facility towards building a disciplined value based life of people.</p><p>JSS Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra swamy, MLAs G T Devegowda, A R Krishnamurthy, Ganesh Prasad, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Anil Chikkamadu, T S Srivatsa, MLC K Vivekananda, former MLA Niranjan Kumar, former MLC Thontadarya and others participated. </p>