<p>Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 119 paise to 90.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, after<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-drops-25-penalty-tariff-on-india-over-russia-trade-trump-claims-delhi-has-agreed-to-stop-buying-russian-oil-3884341"> US tariffs on India </a>were cut to 18 per cent.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/forex-reserves-jump-by-8-billion-to-fresh-all-time-high-of-709413-billion-3880125">Forex </a>traders said the 18 per cent tariff changes the story, improving India’s relative position and reopening the door for FII participation.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.30 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 119 paise over its previous close of 91.49.</p>.<p>"The good news overnight was the US-India trade deal which was announced after a delay of almost 9 months by President Donald Trump and endorsed by PM Narendra Modi in which the trade tariffs were reduced to 18 per cent, a tad lower than what it is for Bangladesh and Pakistan our neighbours giving our exporters a relative advantage," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.</p>.Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in jail in corruption cases.<p>Bhansali further noted that FIIs may finally buy Indian equities after being sellers for such a long time.</p>.<p>"We need to wait and see the RBI stance today and in the coming days as it needs to buy the short dollar position," he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 97.43.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.41 per cent at USD 66.03 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex was trading 2138.08 points or 2.62 per cent higher at 83,804.54, while the Nifty was up 607 points or 2.42 per cent at 25,695.40.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.</p>