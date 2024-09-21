Centipedes’ global odyssey

“Ancient scutigeromorphs were probably spread widely across Gondwana before the continents split. Their distribution is shaped by continental separation and long-distance dispersal, indicating an ability to colonise areas far from their ancestral range. The Indian scutigeromorphs began to diversify during the Cretaceous Period, suggesting that they represent Gondwanan relicts. We have also identified 11 new species, five times more than what was known, highlighting the need to systematically document the arthropod biodiversity,” explained Dr Jahnavi Joshi, senior scientist at CCMB who supervised this study published in the Journal of Biogeography.