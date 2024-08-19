Climate change caused wildfires of 2023-24, wildfire risk in Amazon likely rose 20-fold: study

New Delhi: Human-caused climate change made wildfires in South America's Amazon rainforests at least 20 times more likely, according to a new review that took stock of fire activity globally, identifying extreme events from March 2023 to February 2024.

Notable events included record-breaking wildfires in Canada, the largest recorded wildfire in Greece (July 2023) and drought-driven fires in Amazon ( September-November, 2023, and January-February 2024), researchers said.

The research team also looked at deadly fires that occurred in Hawaii in August 2023 and those in Chile in February 2024.