Climate change triggered landslide, sent seismic shocks throughout Earth for 9 days, study finds

"When I first saw the seismic signal, I was completely baffled. Even though we know seismometers can record a variety of sources happening on Earth's surface, never before has such a long-lasting, globally travelling seismic wave, containing only a single frequency of oscillation, been recorded. This inspired me to co-lead a large team of scientists to figure out the puzzle," co-author Stephen Hicks, from the University College London, said.