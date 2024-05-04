Diatoms: Storytellers of the past

The current study relies on diatoms preserved in time in the sediments of freshwater lakes. Paul Hamilton, the curator of the algae collection at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Canada, likens the layers of sediments in a lake deposited year after year, along with the diatoms that existed during that time, to tree rings. “We can count back using these layers to pinpoint the exact date and really pinpoint exactly what the environment was like.” Hamilton has used diatoms from a Canadian lake to supplement archaeological knowledge about the Indigenous people who lived on the lake shore between 1200 and 1400 BC. He was not involved in the current study.