Earth Day: Theme and Google Doodle explained

Marked on April 22 every year, Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 and has since become a modern environmental movement.
History of Earth Day
The idea of celebrating Earth Day formulated after a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in January 1969. Senator Gaylord Nelson, who had already been long concerned by the deteriorating environment in the United States took help of a young activist Denis Hayes to organise campus teach-ins and reach the masses. In order to maximise participation of students, they chose the date April 22, as the date fell between Spring Break and Final Exams. As the movement garnered support, they changed the name to Earth Day, sparking media attention. Back then, around 20 million Americans took to the streets to demonstrate against impact of years of industrial development.
In 1990, Earth Day went truly global with 200 million people in 141 countries participating in the movement. It paved the way for 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
In 2016, on Earth Day the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change, opened for signature.
What is the theme for 2024?
Every year there is a different theme for Earth Day and this year, it is 'Planets vs Plastics'. Plastic production is on track to triple by 2060 - unless the treaty sets production limits, as some have proposed. Most virgin plastic is derived from petroleum. Meanwhile, global leaders are set to gather in Canada's capital this week to discuss progress in drafting a first-ever global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution by the end of the year.
Earth Day Google Doodle explained
Screengrab of Google Doodle
This year's Earth Day Google Doodle shows aerial images of places across the globe where work is under way to protect the planet's natural beauty and resources.
The letter 'G' shows the Turks and Caicos Islands which are home to important biodiversity areas. The two 'O's show Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico and Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland that are a UNESCO biosphere reserve and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, respectively. Brazil's Jaú National Park, one of South America’s largest forest reserves, is pictured in the 'G'. The Great Green Wall of Nigeria and the Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves, Australia are depicted in 'L' and 'E'.
(With Reuters inputs)
(Published 22 April 2024, 08:25 IST)