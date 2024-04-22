Earth Day: Theme and Google Doodle explained

Marked on April 22 every year, Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 and has since become a modern environmental movement.

History of Earth Day

The idea of celebrating Earth Day formulated after a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in January 1969. Senator Gaylord Nelson, who had already been long concerned by the deteriorating environment in the United States took help of a young activist Denis Hayes to organise campus teach-ins and reach the masses. In order to maximise participation of students, they chose the date April 22, as the date fell between Spring Break and Final Exams. As the movement garnered support, they changed the name to Earth Day, sparking media attention. Back then, around 20 million Americans took to the streets to demonstrate against impact of years of industrial development.