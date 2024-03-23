Gasping for breath 

In 2009, Mount Abu and the surrounding area comprising twelve surrounding villages were notified as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). A construction ban was formalised to control unchecked development and reduce the detrimental impact of human activity. It was hoped that the move would address considerable adverse environmental impacts on account of developmental activities in an ecologically important and biodiversity-rich area home to threatened wildlife. However, in reality, this ban has not been consistently implemented.